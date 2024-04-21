OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,062 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.63. 223,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

