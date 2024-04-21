OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,183 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.52 and a 200-day moving average of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.