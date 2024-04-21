Olivia C. Ware Sells 9,402 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $522,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivia C. Ware also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $633,600.00.

Arcellx Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

