OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $96.64 million and $15.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001100 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

