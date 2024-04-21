Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

