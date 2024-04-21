One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

OSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.27. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

