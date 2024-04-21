OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $51.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. OneMain has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

