Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80.83 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $475,434.97 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

