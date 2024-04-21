Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $110.01 million and $3.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,873.23 or 1.00219591 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11447395 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,366,562.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.