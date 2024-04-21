O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

ORLY stock traded down $10.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,090.94. The company had a trading volume of 316,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,010.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.