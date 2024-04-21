O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,275.00 at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,090.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,093.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,010.31. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

