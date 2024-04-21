Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

