OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 1,647 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 634,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,088. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,373,816.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $660,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,373,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,032 shares of company stock worth $13,576,924 over the last 90 days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

