OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.00. 2,805,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

