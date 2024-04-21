OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 1,045 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,273,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,371,000 after purchasing an additional 830,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,933. The firm has a market cap of $294.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

