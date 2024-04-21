OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 1,411 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average is $207.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.