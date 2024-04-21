OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,016. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.