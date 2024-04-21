OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.37 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,352 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 1,690,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,353. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.