OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,045. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 173.60%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.