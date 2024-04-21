OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 2,848 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 516,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

