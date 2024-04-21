OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,740 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after buying an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SITC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

