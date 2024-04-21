OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 10,487 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

