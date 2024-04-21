OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,794 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 364,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in POSCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,540. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80.

POSCO Dividend Announcement

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

