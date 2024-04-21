OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,882 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,850,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI remained flat at $30.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,887. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

