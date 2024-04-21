OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,584,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

