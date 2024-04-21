Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

OMG opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.49. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.64 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,637.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oxford Metrics

In other news, insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.23), for a total value of £93,060 ($115,847.13). Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.