Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

