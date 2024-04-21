Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

PANW stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.71. 4,751,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,591. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,917 shares of company stock worth $49,395,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

