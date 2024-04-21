Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $277.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,917 shares of company stock valued at $49,395,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

