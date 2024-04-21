Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

