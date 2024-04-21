Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $534.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $540.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

