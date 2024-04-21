Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.17 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $135.17 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002337 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.