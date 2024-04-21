Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $135.28 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $135.28 million and $1.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002374 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

