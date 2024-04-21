PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,771 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $42,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 13,177,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.