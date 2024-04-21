PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

