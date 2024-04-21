PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $696.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

