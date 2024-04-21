PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

