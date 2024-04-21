Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,853,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,057,000 after purchasing an additional 722,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.