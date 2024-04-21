Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
PEYUF opened at $10.88 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
