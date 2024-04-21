Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $38.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.