Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $38.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 294,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

