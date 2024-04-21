Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.08 and traded as low as C$13.28. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 24,068 shares traded.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.