PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 470,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.