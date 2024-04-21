PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.340-8.590 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

