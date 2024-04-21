PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells $142,193.70 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $956.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $432,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PRA Group by 3,462.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 936,477 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

