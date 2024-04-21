Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

