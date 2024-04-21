Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.38 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Prom token can now be purchased for $10.97 or 0.00016802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $200.15 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,245.87 or 0.99963158 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010875 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.05637047 USD and is up 10.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,762,750.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

