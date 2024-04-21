Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.62.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 298,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial Services

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.