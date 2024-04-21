PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 508,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 191,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

