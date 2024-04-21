PSI Advisors LLC Buys 21,162 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $23.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 343,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,410. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

