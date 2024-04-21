PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ stock remained flat at $24.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 583,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,067. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.